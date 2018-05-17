Discount offers on Windows 10 laptops: Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more

Long gone are the days when for using computers one had to either go to a nearby cyber cafes or had to rely on the home computers. Working while on the go was not an option until the laptops were introduced. Laptops are nothing but a portable computer that can perform every bit of a task that a normal PC can do.

Unlike the earlier bulky laptops a user now has a number of option while choosing a laptop suited for their profession. Laptops runs on various operating systems including Windows and Ubuntu. However the number of users for the windows PC is more as compared to the Ubuntu or Linux platform.

This article is all about Windows laptops. Microsoft's latest OS is the Windows 10 which have some additional set of features and makes it simple for a user to carry on their tasks. We are compiling a list of Windows 10 laptops that you can get from the market.

The list incudes Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more. Lets not waste any more time and hop on to the list.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pentium Quad Core

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor

4 GB DDR3 RAM

DOS Operating System

1 TB HDD

HP Envy Core i5 8th Gen

Key Specs

13.3 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

256 GB SSD

battery life as it offers up to 14 hours of battery life.
Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System

Intel Core i3 Processor (4th Gen)

4 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics

2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor

Slim laptop with No DVD

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

2.2kg laptop

Asus Vivo Book X510UA-EJ770T

Key Specs

15.6 Full HD Screen / Integrated Intel HD Graphics

Intel Core i3 7100U (7th Gen) 3.9 Ghz

4GB DDR4 / 1TB HDD

1 x USB 3.0 / 1 x USB 3.1 / 2 x USB 2.0 / 1 x HDMI Port

Asus Vivobook Max A541Uv-Dm978T

Key Specs

Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00IntelÂ® CoreTM i3 7100U Processor (7th Gen) 3M Cache, 2.40GHz

4GB DDR 4 RAM 2400 Mhz. (Expandable Upto 12 GB) / 1TB HDD

NVIDIA GeForce 920MX

2GB GDDR3 VRAM / FHD Anti-Glare 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) 60Hz (1920x1080) LED backlit

iBall CompBook Aer3 Laptop

Key Specs

13.3 Full-Capacitive Multi-touch FHD IPS Screen 1920*1080 Touch Pad with 10-point Multi-Touch functionality

Processor - Intel Pentium® Processor N4200, up to 2.5 GHz

Biometric Fingerprint Sensor

RAM - 4 GB DDR3 with Storage - 64 GB

Windows 10 , 33.78 cm

1 Lithium ion batteries required