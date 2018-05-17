Discount offers on Windows 10 laptops: Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more

Related Articles
Long gone are the days when for using computers one had to either go to a nearby cyber cafes or had to rely on the home computers. Working while on the go was not an option until the laptops were introduced. Laptops are nothing but a portable computer that can perform every bit of a task that a normal PC can do.
Unlike the earlier bulky laptops a user now has a number of option while choosing a laptop suited for their profession. Laptops runs on various operating systems including Windows and Ubuntu. However the number of users for the windows PC is more as compared to the Ubuntu or Linux platform.
This article is all about Windows laptops. Microsoft's latest OS is the Windows 10 which have some additional set of features and makes it simple for a user to carry on their tasks. We are compiling a list of Windows 10 laptops that you can get from the market.
The list incudes Dell, Acer, Asus, HP and more. Lets not waste any more time and hop on to the list.
9% off on Lenovo IdeaPad Pentium Quad Core
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- DOS Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- Upto 4 hrs Battery Backup
11% off on HP Envy Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 13.3 inch Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 256 GB SSD
- battery life as it offers up to 14 hours of battery life.
7% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System
- Intel Core i3 Processor (4th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
21% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor
- Slim laptop with No DVD
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
17% off on Asus Vivo Book X510UA-EJ770T
Key Specs
- 15.6 Full HD Screen / Integrated Intel HD Graphics
- Intel Core i3 7100U (7th Gen) 3.9 Ghz
- 4GB DDR4 / 1TB HDD
- 1 x USB 3.0 / 1 x USB 3.1 / 2 x USB 2.0 / 1 x HDMI Port
- Windows 10 Home / 1 Year Onsite Warranty / Grey Color / 1.5 KGs
20% off on Asus Vivobook Max A541Uv-Dm978T
Key Specs
- Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00IntelÂ® CoreTM i3 7100U Processor (7th Gen) 3M Cache, 2.40GHz
- 4GB DDR 4 RAM 2400 Mhz. (Expandable Upto 12 GB) / 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce 920MX
- 2GB GDDR3 VRAM / FHD Anti-Glare 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) 60Hz (1920x1080) LED backlit
- Windows 10 Home / Silver Gradient Color / 2 Year Onsite Warranty / 1.9 Kgs
29% off on iBall CompBook Aer3 Laptop
Key Specs
- 13.3 Full-Capacitive Multi-touch FHD IPS Screen 1920*1080 Touch Pad with 10-point Multi-Touch functionality
- Processor - Intel Pentium® Processor N4200, up to 2.5 GHz
- Biometric Fingerprint Sensor
- RAM - 4 GB DDR3 with Storage - 64 GB
- Windows 10 , 33.78 cm
- 1 Lithium ion batteries required