Netflix launches Smart Downloads feature for iOS users

Digital content streaming platform Netflix has rolled out the "Smart Downloads" feature for iOS users to help users to manage their downloaded titles on the app.

"Launching Smart Downloads on iOS is yet another way Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience for the users by making it easier for them to connect with the stories they love, and allowing them to take their favorite Netflix stories with them wherever they go," the company said in a statement.

All users can now access Smart Downloads through the Netflix app while connected to Wi-Fi on their Android, Windows 10 or iOS mobile device. They will also have the ability to opt-out of this feature if they choose, the company said.

Netflix said, "The faster our members can get to the next episode of their favorite stories, the better. Now, fans on the Netflix iOS app can get in on the fun and convenience of Smart Downloads, spending less time managing their downloads and more time watching. The feature is one more way we're making it easier for Netflix fans to take the stories they love wherever they go."

Meanwhile Jio GigaFiber has topped the Netflix Internet Speed Index (ISP) for the month of December and 7 Star Digital has managed to garner the second position.

Spectranet has retained the third place with an average speed of 3.38 Mbps and Airtel the fourth place with a playback rate of 3.26Mbps.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of primetime Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network.

Faster Netflix performance generally means better picture quality, quicker start times and fewer interruptions.