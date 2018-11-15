Netflix is now available for Rs 250 for smartphone-only streaming: Report

Did you know that the Netflix usage constitutes for the 15% of the internet usage across the globe? Netflix is one of the most used premium video streaming service around the world, thanks to the nail baiting exclusive content.

However, coming to the pricing, the Netflix subscription is always on the higher side at least in India, where the pricing of the base plan starts at Rs 500 and the price for the Ultra plan with up to 4 simultaneous device playback costs up to Rs 950 per month, which is more than the average price of a broadband plan in India.

As smartphones getting better and cheaper at the same time, with high-speed and affordable 4G mobile data, Netflix is planning to gain an advantage from the same by offering affordable subscription packages, especially for smartphones.

Netflix for $4 or Rs 250/month

According to a report from TechCrunch, Netflix has introduced a new plan in Malaysia, where users can get one month of subscription for RM17 (Rs 292), which is 50% less than the previous base price of RM33 (Rs 567). Considering the fact that the base price of the Netflix subscription in India starts at Rs 500, and the company might soon include a new subscription pack in India for just Rs 250.

Unlike the RM 33 (Rs 500), the RM17 will be a mobile-only plan, where users can only use it on a single screen (in this case, on a single smartphone screen). In addition to that, the maximum resolution that a user can stream via this plan is also capped at 540p.

The report also suggests that the RM17 subscription plan will display ads in-between the content (after an episode) related to upcoming and trending Netflix originals, which is not the case with the other subscription plans. In India, Netflix is facing a major competition from Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar, which offers similar content at a much lower subscription charge.

So, with the RM17 plan, users will not be able to stream content in HD, FHD, or QHD. As of now, the Rs 250 plan is not listed on Netflix, and the company might launch the new subscription package in India in the next few days. These subscription packages will be available in East-Asian and Asian countries, which is recording an impressive number of Netflix Mobile sign-ups with affordable 4G data plans.