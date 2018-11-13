Amazon Prime Video launches Hindi user interface in India

After introducing content in six regional languages, Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch its Prime Video website and the app in a Hindi interface including search, navigation and customer support.

Gaurav Gandhi, Director, and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India said, "As Prime Video's customer base expands across India, we believe it becomes important to not just offer content in local languages but to also give customers the option to access the Prime Video app and website in their language of choice. At Amazon, we are continuously customizing our offering based on the needs of the customer; we are delighted to make Prime Video available in Hindi, with functionalities such as search, navigation, and browsing, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging experience on our service."

According to the company, Prime members opting for the Hindi experience can select the Hindi language option from the settings of their video app for iOS and Android, on their desktop or personal computers via PrimeVideo.com or through supported connected devices.

Once chosen, the preferred language option will be saved for their future usage, the statement said.

Gandhi said, "We will continue to invest in localization initiatives, adding more titles with Hindi subtitles or dubbing, and evolving the product experience for Prime members in India, enabling them to watch their favorite movies and TV shows at a time, on the device and in the language of their choice. Our efforts of localization will continue with a Tamil and Telugu user interface for customers which we will offer very soon."

In addition to that customers can watch and enjoy Prime Original series like Comics than, Inside Edge, and the upcoming much awaited Mirzapur, Bollywood blockbusters such as Padmavati, Raazi and Race 3 with show-titles and show descriptions in Hindi.

Moreover, viewers can watch Hollywood hits like Justice League, Baywatch, and Passengers with dubbing in Hindi or subtitles in Devanagari script. Viewers can also navigate, manage their account information, payments, add to their watch-list, and receive customer support all in Hindi.