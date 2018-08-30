Cloudwalker join hands with Hotstar for its smart TV range

CloudWalker, a smart TV brand has partnered with Hotstar for its smart TV range, the Cloud TV X2, available exclusively on Amazon.

The recent tie-up will enable users to discover great content and have an amazing digital entertainment experience from the Hotstar app in a seamless and hassle-free manner, on the big screen.

"Our official partnership with Hotstar for the Cloud TV X2 is aimed at catering to this demand. Hotstar is the country's leading video streaming platform, with a compelling portfolio spanning movies, TV shows, live sports, and news. Armed with its vast catalog of Indian and international content to complement our technological innovation, we are confident of fulfilling the varied requirements of India's large and growing digital viewer base through this association,"Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker, said.

The company is also targeting partnerships with the most popular digital content platforms in the country and let its users enjoy real video on demand with premium content.

Through these partnerships, CloudWalker aims to further strengthen the content depth available on its range of smart TVs and enable its users to seamlessly access thousands of hours of their favorite content on native OTT apps.

"At CloudWalker, our vision is to deliver a superlative big screen entertainment experience backed by the best of content and the best of technology. Partnerships such as these will help us in achieving this vision. We will be aiming to undertake more such associations in the near future, even as we continue developing more smart technology to drive the Indian smart TV industry onto the next level of its evolution," he added.