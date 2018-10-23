Netflix HDR support now available for LG G7 One, Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 Premium

Netflix HDR support has been available for a number of devices with the first device being the LG G6 which received the HDR support back in May 2017. Even though the Netflix HDR support has been expanding for more devices it still primarily remains a feature that is exclusive for the premium category of smartphones and tablets.

Now, the Netflix HDR support is expanded to a few more devices including Sony Xperia XZ3, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, and the LG G7 One. The LG G7 already has the HDR support; therefore, it comes as no surprise that the G7 One has also received the support for the same. The Netflix HDR is available with its UHD subscription plan, therefore, you will need to upgrade to the same to enjoy the HDR videos on the platform.

In addition to the aforementioned smartphones, the other devices are which features Netflix HDR support includes LG V30, LG G7, LG V35, Honor 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung Galaxy S9, Sony Xperia XZ premium, Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ2, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, Honor 10, LG G7, LG V30 and LG V35.

It appears that Netflix wants to give its user an enhanced viewing experience and thus adding the HDR support for more devices. It remains to be seen which all devices will receive the Netflix HDR support in the future. We will keep you posted with the list of devices that will receive the HDR support for Netflix.

To recall, the LG G7 One features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The device draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to take care of the graphics. The LG G7 One comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.