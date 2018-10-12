Bharti Airtel partners with Netflix, Flipkart, and ZEE5, to provide exclusive offers to its customer

Bharti Airtel today has announced the launch of #AirtelThanks feature a digital program which offers access to premium digital content and great offers on smartphones.

Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "This is a win-win program for our customers and partners. It offers brands the opportunity to reach customers with highly targeted offerings. We have received a very enthusiastic response from our partners and look forward to building #AirtelThanks into a large scale 'telco-brand' collaboration property."

Under this new scheme, all Airtel customers who commit a monthly ARPU of Rs 100 and above (for mobile) will receive exciting additional benefits at no extra charge.

The higher the monthly ARPU commitment, the more benefits a customer gets. All these benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music, Airtel said in a statement.

"With smartphone becoming the preferred screen in today's digital world, access to exclusive bundled content is a big differentiator for the #AirtelThanks program. Customers can look forward to discovering all the premium content they need right here on Airtel TV and Wynk Music and that too at no extra cost," Sameer Batra, CEO - Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said.

Customers will receive regular offer updates round the year under the newly created #AirtelThanks section on MyAirtel App and Airtel TV, the telco further said.

Meanwhile, the telco has partnered with the ZEE5 app, Netflix and Flipkart.

To begin with, mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1500 at no extra charge while existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift and will receive a credit of Rs 1500 in their Netflix account.

Eligible customers can avail the three month Netflix subscription gift on Airtel TV app or MyAirtel.

Secondly, All Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of Rs 199 and above will get complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content including original series and movies. This benefit can be accessed by eligible #AirtelThanks customers via Airtel TV app.

Lastly, the company has tied up with e-commerce player Flipkart under which Prepaid customers will get special benefits of up to Rs. 4500 plus 100 GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones as part of #AirtelThanks.

The offer will be available to customers who have or will recharge with an unlimited bundled pack of Rs 199, Rs 249 or Rs 448.

The company is also planning to announce #AirtelThanks benefits for its 'V-Fiber' Home Broadband customers.