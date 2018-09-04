ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid packs starting from Rs. 35

The new combo pack range represents the denominations such as Rs.35, Rs.65, and Rs.95 to serve a wide range of customer requirements.

By:

Related Articles

    Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of new prepaid recharge packs under which customer will get data, talk time, tariff and validity together in the same pack at affordable price points.

    Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid packs starting from Rs. 35

    The new packs will initially be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu & UP West and will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks.

    The new combo pack range represents the denominations such as Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95 to serve a wide range of customer requirements.

    The new combo pack range will complement its unlimited bundled recharge packs that offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS and data benefits, Airtel highlighted.

    Ajai Puri, COO - India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel said: "We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India's best mobile network."

    The new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time, tariff and data built into one single pack instead of the need to do separate recharges, Airtel said.

    Airtel has launched international roaming voice packs, for prepaid customers in India starting from Rs. 196.

    These voice call packs are available for most popular travel destinations and are aimed at offering travelers the convenience of keeping in touch with their friends and family instantly.

    Read More About: bharti airtel telecom news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue