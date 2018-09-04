Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid packs starting from Rs. 35

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of new prepaid recharge packs under which customer will get data, talk time, tariff and validity together in the same pack at affordable price points.

The new packs will initially be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu & UP West and will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks.

The new combo pack range represents the denominations such as Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95 to serve a wide range of customer requirements.

The new combo pack range will complement its unlimited bundled recharge packs that offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS and data benefits, Airtel highlighted.

Ajai Puri, COO - India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel said: "We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India's best mobile network."

The new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time, tariff and data built into one single pack instead of the need to do separate recharges, Airtel said.

Airtel has launched international roaming voice packs, for prepaid customers in India starting from Rs. 196.

These voice call packs are available for most popular travel destinations and are aimed at offering travelers the convenience of keeping in touch with their friends and family instantly.