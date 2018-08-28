LG G7 One and G7 Fit announced: Price, speccifications, features and more

IFA 2018 is a couple of days away and LG has introduced its G7 One, the Android One powered smartphone with stock Android and the LG G7 Fit. The company has unveiled its two new smartphones, and both the phones come with almost the same specs. The smartphones come with the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and also features Quick Charge 3.0 support. The smartphones also meet MIL-STD 810G requirements.

LG G7 One specifications

The LG G7 One comes with a 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (UFS 2.1) storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone sport a single camera module on the back with 16MP camera sensor and f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree wide-angle lens, LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture, for selfies and video calls.

The LG G7 One comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the connectivity part, it offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The smartphone also has 3.5mm audio jack, 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker, and FM Radio.

The handset is fueled by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and runs Android 8.1 Oreo, it also comes with water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certification.

LG G7 Fit specifications

The LG G7 Fit comes with 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright IPS display, with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC with Adreno 530 GPU, clubbed with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and two storage options 32GB and 64GB (G7+ Fit) (UFS 2.1) storage, you can also expand the memory up to 2TB a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a 16MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree wide-angle lens, with an LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture.

The LG G7 Fit also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the connectivity part, it offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The smartphone also has 3.5mm audio jack, 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Boombox Speaker, and FM Radio.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX.

The LG G7 One comes in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue color options, while the LG G7 Fit comes in Platinum Gray and Aurora Black color options. Both the smartphones will be showcased at the IFA 2018 this week. The price and the availability will be disclosed soon.