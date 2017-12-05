LG G7 leaks in full glory via concept video

We have been coming across rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones slated to be launched in 2018. One such device is the LG G7, the next generation flagship model that is expected to go official early next year.

The LG G7 is likely to be one of the stiff challengers to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ those are to be launched around the same time frame. Given that the LG G6, the existing flagship already has a full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio, we can expect its successor too to have a full-screen design and narrow bezels at the sides, top, and bottom.

While there is no clarity about what exactly this smartphone might arrive with, DBS Designing, a concept designer has come up with a concept video of the LG G7. The video hints that the LG G7 might be water resistant. Also, it shows the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack on board.

In the video via Android Headlines, the LG G7 is seen to feature a 5.8-inch display with QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The chipset has not been revealed by the creator of the concept video but it is said to have 128GB of internal storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card and 6GB RAM. The battery capacity is likely to be 3500mAh and it is said to feature fast charging as well. Unlike many other flagship models, this one is visualized with both 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

According to the concept designer, the LG G7 might feature dual 8MP snappers at the front and dual 16MP rear snappers as well. Given that it will have a full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor is shown to be positioned under the screen instead of the rear panel. However, this technology might not come as early as the LG G7 launch as it is likely to be available only in the second half of 2018.

The previous reports have already tipped that the LG G7 might will use the Snapdragon 845 SoC unlike the LG G6 that used the Snapdragon 821 instead of the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is expected to feature the AI assistant from LG as well.

Though the concept of the LG G7 appears to be impressive, we need to keep in mind that this is based on the rumors and the final product may not the same.