Netfilx and Amazon Prime might face ban in India

The online video streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime might face a ban in the country following a PIL filed by an NGO in Delhi High Court. The NGO which is called Justice for Rights Foundation has recently filed the PIL against the vulgar content which is shown on the online video streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. We have seen the unrated and adult explicit content on these platforms which are not suitable for kids and families and this would be the first time that such kind of PIL has been filed against Netflix and Amazon Prime videos and others.

As per some reports, the petition filed by the Justice for Rights Foundation stated that the content which is showcased by the apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos are 'inappropriate, sexually explicit, religiously forbidden and legally restricted'. As the content shown is inappropriate for some audiences advocate Harpreet Singh Hora who is representing the NGO demands that the shows like Game of Thrones, Spartacus and the recent Indian show Sacred Games which had been acclaimed by the critics to be pulled off from the country.

Earlier a similar request to ban shows was made to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August this year. The Ministry had then asked the 'intermediary' to regulate the rights under Section 79 of IPC.

The petitioners have also said that the till the time these shows are banned, the High Court should pass an order and ban Netflix, and Amazon Prime and should not allow them to broadcast any shows in India. The petition further states that these video streaming platforms and apps are violating several laws such as the Information Technology Act 2000, The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and others.

The next petition hearing date is on November 14, and if the case related arguments are accepted then there could be a possibility that Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other similar video streaming platform might face a ban in the country. Both Netflix and Amazon have a huge user base here in India and if the court decides to rule out a decision in the favor of the PIL then it will surely disappoint a whole lot of audience. It still remains to be seen what will be the final decision by the court, we will keep an eye on this and will share the further updates on the same.