How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime membership comes with a whole lot of benefits for the subscribers. Users can purchase the Prime membership by paying Rs.129 per month or Rs.999 per year. With the Prime subscription, users will get Prime Video content and other Prime benefits which are only made available for all Prime members without any extra cost.

Benefits of Amazon Prime membership

FREE One-Day Delivery to eligible addresses.

FREE Two-Day delivery to eligible addresses.

FREE No-Rush Shipping to eligible addresses and avail Rs.15 cashback.

FREE Scheduled Delivery to eligible addresses.

Discounted Same-Day Delivery to eligible addresses at Rs. 50.

Discounted Morning Delivery to eligible addresses at Rs. 50.

Discounted Express Delivery for Prime Now to eligible addresses at Rs. 49. For more information, go to Prime Now Shipping Speeds and Delivery Charges.

No minimum order value required for FREE Standard Delivery.

Prime Early Access- Get early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.in.

Prime Exclusive Deals - Get exclusive Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day for Prime members on Amazon.in

Prime Video- Get unlimited video streaming of latest movies, award-winning Amazon originals and TV shows from India and around the world. For more details, go to About Prime Video.

Prime Music - Get unlimited, ad-free access to Playlists, Stations and millions of songs and albums at no additional cost. For more details, go to Amazon Prime Music.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime monthly or 1-year plan

First, you have to visit the Amazon Prime Page, where you have to click on the sign-up button.

Then you have to fill in your details like your name, contact details, email address and your password which you want to keep as your security.

Next, you will be redirected to a page which will ask you two option

Join Prime at Rs 129 per month

Join a year of Prime at Rs 999

You have to select as per your requirement. Once you click the plan, you will be taken to a payment page where you have to make the payment either with your credit card or via debit card. It worth noticing that only HDFC and ICICI bank debit cards are accepted for the payment.

Once you are done with the payment you are all set to go, now you are an Amazon Prime member and you can all the benefits mention above.