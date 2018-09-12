Did you know that the Poco F1 supports HDR playback in YouTube?

Poco F1 supports HDR playback

The Poco F1 supports native HDR (High Definition Ranging) playback on YouTube. The Poco F1 is the only smartphone under Rs 25,000, that supports HDR playback in India, which makes it a true multimedia smartphone, as the Poco F1 can stream up to 1080p videos on YouTube.

So, if you need a smartphone with high fidelity YouTube experience under Rs 25,000 price tag, then the Poco F1 is the smartphone to consider.

How to Play HDR videos on Poco F1?

Search for HDR videos in YouTube (not every video available on YouTube is an HDR video) and select the resolution up to 1080p to play HDR video on the Poco F1

An HDR video will offer more vivid, bright, and, crisp video footage, which will improve the overall YouTube experience. This feature is mostly reserved for the high-end smartphones and the Poco F1 is an exception, as the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a polycarbonate unibody design with a plastic casing on the back and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. Overall, the Poco F1 is the unique looking flagship smartphone of 2018.

The phone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera (IMX 363 sensor) with an f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels, which will help the camera to capture beautiful photos even in the low lighting condition. The phone also has a 20 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock, which even works in pitch dark conditions, as the smartphone has an IR blaster to assist low-light face to unlock. The main camera can record 4K videos, whereas the secondary camera can only record 1080p videos @ 30fps.

Lastly, the Poco F1 has a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability, and the retail package also bundles a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enabled charger, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours via USB type C port. The phone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is not usually seen on the modern 2018 smartphones.