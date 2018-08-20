Top best "India-centric" shows on Amazon Prime videos: Must watch

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is one of the cult/classic web series (in Hindi) based on R K Narayan's series named Malgudi Days. The series has a total of 3 seasons with a total of 54 episodes. Veteran Kannada actors like Master Manjunath, Girish Karnad, and Shankar Nag (director of the series have acted in the series). This is a great series to revisit the 90s nostalgia.

Breathe

This is a fictional story of an ordinary Indian. The main character is portrayed by the well-known actor R. Madhavan. The story revolves around a man trying to save his child, who suffers from a major health problem. The narration and the screenplay are the main highlights of this series.

Inside Edge

This nomenclature should be familiar with the India Cricket enthusiasts. This is a fiction story based on T20 cricket series. The main character is portrayed by Vivek Oberoi and is one of the best series which explains the politics behind team selection, match-fixing and more illegal stuff in a more entertaining way.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

If you are into comedy, then Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare is a must watch, which is also an Amazon exclusive. The main character Ronny Bhaiya is portrayed by the famous standup comedian Zakir Khan. This is a fun-ride series, which make you laugh no matter what.

Harmony

This is a must watch musical-extravaganza for both India and western Music enthusiasts. This series is made in collaboration with AR Rehman, who collabs with different musicians across the country to spread the happiness via music. This series will relax and calm your vibes with the most soothing music and you will also learn about new musical instruments and new types of music as well.

Comicstaan

Comicstaan is all about finding the next big standup comedian in the country. Where the will be 7 judges (well known standard comedian) with 10 participants. On each episode participants will be performing a different genre of comedy and judges along with the audience will vote to find the next big comedian. Must watch if you are looking for a new-generation standup comedy.

Gangstars

This is a Telugu series which revolve around a Gangster, movie actors and ex-lovers. Do not go by the name, as this series has comedy, and romance as well. The main gangster character is portrait by Jagapathi Babu and he has done given the required amount of justification that the character deserves.

America Playboy

The last three mentions on this list are not "India-centric". However, these are the some of the best that I have seen on Amazon Prime videos. American Playboy is a documentary based on Hugh Hefner, the founder of the infamous magazine Playboy. The series tells the story of a man building an empire from scratch.

The Grand Tour

If you are an automobile enthusiast, then the Grand Tour is a must watch web series streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime videos. This is an unscripted show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May and the trio have already completed two seasons. This is all about automobiles in a funny way and their real-life tests are breathtaking.

Jack Ryan

This is an upcoming Military and War web-series based on Tom Clancy's novel. The series will stream from 30th of August and the main character is played by John Krasinski, who is known for "The Office" sit-com. This is most speculated Amazon exclusive series that we are all waiting for.