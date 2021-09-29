Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung M Series Smartphones And More
- 16 min ago Intel ARC GPU To Work With AMD GPUs With Support For XeSS Super Sampling Technology
- 2 hrs ago Is Samsung Working On A Solar-Powered Smartwatch?
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker Announced With Seven-Day Battery; Price, India Launch
Don't Miss
- Finance ECLG; 5 Modifications To Businesses Impacted By Second Wave of COVID
- Sports Cricket Australia to announce indefinite postponement of one-off Test against Afghanistan: Official
- Travel The Joy Of Travelling Alone: Advantages Of Solo Travel
- Movies Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details Of The Kamal Haasan Show
- News Amid political crisis in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal likely to announce party's CM face on Thursday
- Lifestyle Effective Natural Remedies For Teething In Babies
- Education International Translation Day 2021: Know Why September 30 Is Observed As Translation Day
- Automobiles Kawasaki Z650RS Revealed; Should You Wait Or Buy Kawasaki Z650?
Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 Launched In India
Linksys has launched yet another high-end WiFi 6 capable router with support for mesh technology -- the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 which comes in a pack of one and pack of two, for those, who wants a better range.
According to the company, a single router can offer a peak download speed of up to 5.4Gbps and can support up to 40 devices. Additionally, the router can also handle continuous 8K video streaming, online gaming, and social media usage. The peak download speed on the 5GHz network is limited to 4800Mbps while the download speed on the 2.4GHz is limited to 600Mbps.
Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 Features
The Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 also offers OFDMA and MU-MIMO in WiFi 6 technology. This ensures that the router offers seamless connectivity features and is also backward compatible with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks, which will be useful for older devices.
The router is powered by a tri-core CPU with a clock speed of 1.5GHz. On devices that support 160MHz bandwidth, users can experience up to 1Gbps of download speed. And on a 5GHz network, the router uses 4x4 WiFi 5GHz technology, which allows simultaneous downloads and uploads on four devices at the same time.
The router also supports browser-based installation and there is no requirement for additional software to control the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450. Hence, one can set up the router using a laptop, smartphone, and even tablet that is connected to the same network.
Pricing And Availability
The Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 retails in India for Rs. 14,999. Similarly, the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9452 which includes two routers' costs Rs. 28,999, which is said to offer great coverage on homes with two to three bedrooms.
Looking at the price, the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router is one of the most affordable WiFi6 capable routers from a known brand, which offers top-tier WiFi performance along with a premium build quality. If you use multiple devices and suffering from bandwidth issues, then this router might be able to solve this issue, given your network operator offers higher bandwidth.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360