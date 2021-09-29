Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Linksys has launched yet another high-end WiFi 6 capable router with support for mesh technology -- the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 which comes in a pack of one and pack of two, for those, who wants a better range.

According to the company, a single router can offer a peak download speed of up to 5.4Gbps and can support up to 40 devices. Additionally, the router can also handle continuous 8K video streaming, online gaming, and social media usage. The peak download speed on the 5GHz network is limited to 4800Mbps while the download speed on the 2.4GHz is limited to 600Mbps.

Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 Features

The Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 also offers OFDMA and MU-MIMO in WiFi 6 technology. This ensures that the router offers seamless connectivity features and is also backward compatible with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi networks, which will be useful for older devices.

The router is powered by a tri-core CPU with a clock speed of 1.5GHz. On devices that support 160MHz bandwidth, users can experience up to 1Gbps of download speed. And on a 5GHz network, the router uses 4x4 WiFi 5GHz technology, which allows simultaneous downloads and uploads on four devices at the same time.

The router also supports browser-based installation and there is no requirement for additional software to control the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450. Hence, one can set up the router using a laptop, smartphone, and even tablet that is connected to the same network.

Pricing And Availability

The Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 retails in India for Rs. 14,999. Similarly, the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9452 which includes two routers' costs Rs. 28,999, which is said to offer great coverage on homes with two to three bedrooms.

Looking at the price, the Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router is one of the most affordable WiFi6 capable routers from a known brand, which offers top-tier WiFi performance along with a premium build quality. If you use multiple devices and suffering from bandwidth issues, then this router might be able to solve this issue, given your network operator offers higher bandwidth.

