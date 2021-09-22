Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System Launched In India: Supports Over 120 Devices News oi-Vivek

Linksys has officially launched its latest WiFi 6 mesh system in India -- the Velop AX4200. This product comes in various configurations, where, a user can choose one depending on their home size with a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Features

As the name suggests, the Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 is a WiFi 6 router, which supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz WiFi. It offers a peak download speed of 4.2Gbps and the capability to connect up to 120 devices at the same time.

As per the range is concerned, a single node of the Velop AX4200 can cover up to 2,700 square feet and a single node is also capable of handling over 40 devices. It also comes with four-gigabit ethernet ports, which allow users to attach additional devices to the internet.

The Linksys Velop AX4200 router is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 800 platform, which is a 64-bit processor with four cores running at 1.4GHz. The device does have a USB-A port, which allows users to share content wirelessly with fellow network users. If you have limited bandwidth, there are also features like prioritize devices, to get faster download and upload speeds on specific devices.

Pricing And Availability

According to Linksys, the company recommends the MX4200 Velop AX4200 a single-pack router for people with one to two-bedroom homes. Similarly, the MX8400 Velop AX4200, a two-pack package is recommended for homes with two to three rooms.

Lastly, the MX12600 Velop AX4200 is a tri-pack package and is meant for people with homes that might have three to four bedrooms. As per the pricing, the base model costs Rs. 19,999 while the mid-tier model is priced at Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the high-end model (MX12600) costs Rs. 56,999. All three models will be available via Amazon starting from September 20.

This is a product for those, who are facing issues with the wifi range, which could be due to the limitations of the router. Besides, if you have a high-speed internet connection, these routers will improve the range and offer complete bandwidth on supported devices.

