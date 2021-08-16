Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse Now Available in India, Should You Buy? News oi-Rohit Arora

Logitech has added another gaming accessory to its 'G Pro' gaming accessories portfolio in India. The brand has announced the availability of the G Pro gaming mouse for avid PC gamers. It is touted to be designed in collaboration with over 50 E-Sports pros. Priced at Rs. 10,995, the premium wireless gaming mouse will be available on Amazon.in and extends the brand's G Pro lineup for the Indian gaming community, which until now only offered wireless gaming headsets.

Notably, the G Pro wireless gaming mouse is exclusively designed for PC gamers that don't want to compromise on response times from a navigating device while playing graphics-intensive games. The wireless mouse weighs 80g and features a 1mm thin-wall construction with a unique endoskeleton design.

We have reviewed a couple of Logitech gaming accessories including the MX Master 3 and G502. These products impressed us with their response times and the overall performance. Here's why you should also consider buying the new wireless gaming mouse if you are an avid PC gamer.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse Features

The Logitech G PRO wireless mouse uses the HERO 25K sensor, the highest performance sensor available today on a gaming mouse. The sensor incorporates an all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm that as per Logitech delivers ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range. The wireless mouse is said to be capable of exceeding 400 IPS and delivering up to 25,600 DPI tracking with pixel-precise accuracy.

The new mouse also features Logitech G's ultra-fast Lightspeed wireless technology, which claims to have a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimized wireless connection and responsiveness that PC gamers desire for reliable competition-level performance. The Wireless USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse for easy portability.

There are a total of eight buttons and you can customize most of them at your convenience. The mouse features removable left and right side buttons and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. The buttons and lights can be customized using the Logitech GHUB software suite. The DPI button is located on the underside of the Logitech G PRO Wireless to prevent unintentional DPI shifts in-game.

The PRO Wireless is also compatible with the Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System, for infinite charging and play. The wireless mouse can be used on both Windows and Mac systems.

Overall, this seems to be a good wireless mouse for PC gaming, especially if you are into E-Sports. We will update this space with the real-life tests and performance metrics of the wireless gaming mouse in the coming week.

Best Mobiles in India