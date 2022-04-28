Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Lands In India: Pricing & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Logitech has expanded its range of gaming devices in India by launching the G PRO X Superlight. The brand's new product has arrived as a wireless gaming mouse. As its name suggests, the G PRO X Superlight is a lightweight version of the Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse. The device was originally introduced in the USA in November last year.

Logitech G PRO X Is A Super Lightweight Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G PRO X is a lightweight gaming mouse that tips the scale at just 63 grams. Notably, the device is around 25 percent lighter than the Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse. The company says that the mouse has been "designed with and for esports pros". The device has the "next-gen, pro-grade wireless technology", apart from the Hero 25K sensor that tracks movement at the sub-micron level - less than one million of a meter.

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight is equipped with PTFE technology to provide smooth movement over almost all types of surfaces. The gaming mouse utilizes the company's Lightspeed technology to offer a responsive wireless connection. The device has a USB report rate of 1,000Hz. Notably, the mouse is equipped with as many as five buttons to enhance the gaming experience.

The Logitech G PRO X gaming mouse is also accompanied by a click-tension system, which improves the consistency of the left & right mouse keys. The device is capable of storing player profiles on its onboard memory. This feature can be enabled utilizing the Logitech G HUB Software. As for the battery, the company claims that its latest gaming mouse provides up to 70 hours of usage with constant motion.

The new Logitech gaming mouse is compatible with laptops or desktops running Windows 8 or higher, apart from macOS 10.11 or later. The box contents of the G PRO X Superlight include the mouse, the lightspeed wireless adapter, the charging cable, the receiver extension adapter, optional grip tape, cloth wipe for grip tape, and the optional aperture door with PTFE foot.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Pricing, Availability

Coming to the pricing, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight gaming mouse has been priced at Rs. 13,595. The device will be available to purchase in three color models - Black, Magenta, and White.

Besides, Logitech recently launched the G Pro Gaming Keyboard in India. Priced at Rs. 10,000, the latest keyboard from the brand is compact in size, has RGB lighting, and GX Blue Clicky mechanical switches. You can read our review of the device by clicking this link.

