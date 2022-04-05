Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard Review: A Stealthy Performer

Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard Review: Design

The Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard comes in a compact form factor and most of the keyboard is made using plastic. However, there is a certain heft to the keyboard, which gives it a premium feel.



The frame of the keyboard is made using plastic with a glossy finish and it also has a Pro logo on the top right side. As the sides of this keyboard have a glossy finish, it easily attracts fingerprints, and one needs to keep cleaning clothes handy to keep the Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard clean.



On the back, there are three rubber feet, which help the keyboard to stay in one place, even when you place it on a smooth surface. I also liked the fact that there are two kickstands, which allows this keyboard to be used at three different heights/angles. The keyboard also comes with a detachable cable with a micro USB port on the one end, which is a bummer.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard Review: Key Mechanics

The Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard comes with GX Blue Clicky mechanical switches, which are similar to Cherry MX Blue keys. Coming to the technicalities, the GX Blue Clicky mechanical switches have an actuation distance of 2mm with a total travel distance of 3.7mm. They require an activation force of 50gram, making these highly tactile keys.



The GX Blue Clicky keys are loud enough so that you can hear each click. Not just that, they also offer great tactile feedback, where, gamers can feel each click, which is very important while gaming, and it also gives assurance when you click on a key.



As they offer a 3.7mm travel distance, the keys feel great even while typing, and even after the click registers, there is a bit of key travel. So, these are keys that can be felt both visually and through your fingers. If you are into customization, you can also replace the factory keycaps with third-party keycaps to give this keyboard a unique character.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard Review: Software Support

Like every modern Logitech accessory, the Logitech G Pro can be controlled using the Logitech G HUB software. Using this tool, users can program per-key RGB, and it also allows to program F-key macros as per one's requirement.



Overall, the keyboard offers plenty of customization options via the Logitech G HUB software. If you own any additional Logitech accessories, the same can also be controlled using the same application.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard Review: Verdict

The Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard is definitely one of the best fully-mechanical gaming keyboards that one can buy in the country. Time and again, the brand Logitech is known for making premium gaming accessories, and the Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard is also a testament to the same.



While the Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard is almost perfect, I would have liked it even more if it had come with a USB Type-C port instead of a micro USB port. Considering this is a keyboard that costs Rs. 10,000, I would have also liked to see a metal body, which would have made this keyboard feel even more premium.