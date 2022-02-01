Logitech’s Gaming Arm Unveils Two New Mechanical Keyboards; Price And Features To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Logitech has launched the G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards. These new keyboards are designed for precision and performance, with gaming-grade mechanical switches and very durable PBT keycaps that are resistant to wear, fade, and shine. These two new premium keyboards in Logitech's line-up provides perpetual actuation.

Logitech's G413 SE And G413 TKL SE Features

The cases are made of black-brushed aluminum magnesium alloy with a modest Logitech G logo on the top right. The keys are composed of PBT, a more durable and abrasion-resistant material than the commonly used ABS. The keyboard has anti-ghosting and 6-key rollover. The G413 SE variant sports a traditional white key illumination, is a wired model with a USB 2.0 interface, and a 1.8 m cable.

The G413 SE and G413 TKL SE keyboards appear to be versatile enough to handle both gaming and intensive typing for office duties. Tactile Mechanical Switches in the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards "provide perceptible actuation for gamers who like direct feedback," according to Logitech G. The keyboards also have heat- and wear-resistant PBT keycaps that will last a long time.

The Logitech G413 SE is 780 grams and is 435 x 127 x 36.3 mm. In comparison, the Logitech G413 TKL SE measures 355 x 127 x 36.3 mm and weighs 650 grams. Both keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port. The keyboards are compatible with Mac OS X 10.14 and Windows 10 versions.

Logitech's G413 SE And G413 TKL SE Price And Availability

Logitech declares the launch of both the G413 SE and G413 TKL wired mechanical keyboards in February 2022, and the company expects a positive response due to their functionality and price.

The G413 SE is a full-size keyboard, whereas the G413 TKL is a tenkeyless variation that lacks the number keys, making it more compact and affordable. The G413 TKL will set you back $69.99 (about Rs. 5000), while the G413 SE will set you back $79.99. (approx. Rs. 6000).

Best Mobiles in India