Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30,000mAh 18W Lands On Crowdfunding Page: Not Allowed On Flights

If you are in the market for a power bank, you might notice that most power banks offer a peak battery capacity of 20,000 mAh. Do note that, at least 30 percent of the power in the power bank will be lost, which brings down the practical battery capacity.

Xiaomi is now all set to launch a massive 30,000 mAh power bank with three power output ports and two input ports, making the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W the most versatile power bank in the country.

The Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W has two USB Type-A ports, and a single USB Type-C port, and all three ports can be used to charge external devices at the same times. Similarly, the device also has a micro USB port, which can also be used to charge the power bank but does not offer power output.

When it comes to power output, the USB ports can offer up to 18W. As per the charging speed, the power bank supports USB PD charging and can be fast-charged using a 27W USB PD charger, and the power bank will take around 7.5 hours to charge.

The Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W is powered by lithium polymer batteries, which are safe and offer extended battery health. The power bank is protected by a 16-layer advanced chipset, which protects the device from various electrical issues.

There is also a physical button, which enables low-power charging to charge devices like wireless earphones, electric toothbrushes, and smart bands. The power bank can charge the iPhone 8 up to 6.8 times on a single day, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can be charged more than four times.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W Pricing Availability

The Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W with 111Wh power capacity weighs at 640grams and is currently available on the Mi India crowdfunding platform for Rs. 1,999. Post the crowd-funding period, the price of the product is likely to increase a bit and is expected to cost around Rs. 2,500.

One can only carry a power bank with a maximum power capacity of 100Wh, which is around 20,000 mAh. Since the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W has a 111Wh battery capacity, it cannot be carried in a flight.

