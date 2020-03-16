Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank With 10,000 mAh Battery Capacity Launched For Rs. 2,499 In India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched a new power bank, which is a bit different compared to the regular power banks that the company has launched. The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank is currently the most affordable 10,000 mAh power bank in the market with a built-in wireless charger.

Qi Certified Wireless Powerbank

Though the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank is not the first one to offer a built-in Qi-certified wireless charger, it is definitely one of the most affordable ones. It supports two-way fast charging, where one can fast charge the power bank and a smartphone simultaneously.

The USA-A out port gives out a maximum power output of 18W and there is a USB Type-C port, which can be used to charge the power bank and it also supports 18W fast charging.

Coming to the wireless charging capabilities of the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank, it offers a maximum power output of 10W and can be used to charge modern flagship smartphones like the Apple iPhone 11 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Similarly, one can charge two smartphones at the same time (one using the wireless charger and one using a charging cable).

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank Additional Features

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank does offer a plethora of additional features like temperature protection, output short circuit protection, reset protection, input over-voltage protection, metal foreign object protection, electrostatic protection, output over-current, and over-voltage protection, battery over-charge and over-discharge protection, and chip thermal shut-down protection.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank is already on sale on Mi.com and Mi Homes across the country for Rs. 2,499. The product will be available in black color and seems to offer excellent value for money proposition, especially for those who own a smartphone that supports Qi wireless charging standard. Do note that, Samsung also sells a similar product, which costs Rs. 3,699.

