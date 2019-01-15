Mi Micro USB Braided Cable looks premium and offers fast charging for Rs 249

I always loved Xiaomi Mi accessories (I own a bunch of them too), and the latest Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable fits right into the Mi suites of accessories. Again, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable is an example for a well designed, premium looking data cable at a pocket-friendly price tag.

Mi Micro USB Braided Cable price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable will be available exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Stores from the 16th of January 2019 12:00 PM for Rs 249 (Plus Rs 50 delivery charges).

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Micro USB Braided Cable here

Mi Micro USB Braided Cable features and specifications

As the name suggests, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable is a high-quality data cable, which supports fast charging and high-speed data transfer. The dual-tone design (Red and Black accent) offer a premium look, and the braided cable protection will cable of tangling and breaking.

According to Xiaomi India's official Twitter handle, the data cable supports fast charging (2A), so the data cable is most likely to offer 10W fast charging along with Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the length of the cable, considering the other Xiaomi data cable's size, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable might offer 10m length.

The only caveat that I feel about the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable is the Micro USB port, which can only be used with smartphones and accessories with a micro USB port, where most of the upcoming smartphones are likely to feature USB type-C port. However, one can always use micro USB to a type-C connector use the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable with smartphones and other devices with the type-C port.

At the given price point of Rs 249, the Mi Micro USB Braided Cable is definitely a bargain and offers a humongous value for money, where most of the data cables with Braided build quality costs upwards of Rs 300.