Mi Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, Mi Wireless Charger Bluetooth Speaker Might Launch Soon

As we are drawing closer to the end of this year, reports regarding the upcoming devices slated for the early 2020 launch are hitting the headlines quite often. The latest ones that Xiaomi is likely to be working on seem to be a pair of wireless headphones and a Bluetooth speaker cum wireless charger.

Well, these new models have received Bluetooth SIG certification hinting their imminent launch. The Bluetooth SIG database has certified two new audio products from the Chinese brand Xiaomi on two different occasions. These are the Mi Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones and the Mi Wireless Charger Bluetooth Speaker.

Xiaomi Mi Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Xiaomi is not new to the headphones market as the company has already launched a few such products. Now, the company seems to be working on a pair of Mi Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones that could have a different name in its home market, claims a report by Gizmochina.

Unlike the previously launched Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones, this new pair of headphones appears to have active noise cancellation. The Bluetooth SIG certification database seems to reveal the model number TDLYEJ02WM and support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It is likely to have the option to be used in a wired mode as well.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger Bluetooth Speaker

The other product that was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database is said to be the Mi Wireless Charger Bluetooth Speaker carrying the model number XMWXCLYYX01ZM. It is said to be a wireless charger that can double as a Bluetooth speaker or vice versa.

As per the description of the certification database claims that it is a Bluetooth speaker, which can provide high-quality audio output and wireless charging functionality adhering to the Qi wireless charging standard.

Well, this is not the first wireless combo device to be launched by the company has it launched the Yeelight Wireless Charging Night Lamp earlier this year, which is a bedside lamp and a wireless charger.

What We Think

As of now, there is no official word regarding when we can expect these devices to be launched by the company. One thing that we know is that Xiaomi might bring these devices at least in its home market China. And, the global release remains unknown for now.

