Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones Launched In India For Rs. 1,799 With 20 Hours Battery Life

Xiaomi has launched new wireless over the head style headphones in India called the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones, the latest offering from the company for those, who like to have an extra punch of bass on their music. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones.

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones Design And Specs

The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones are entirely constructed using polycarbonate material, which makes them lightweight and easy to carry. The ear cups feature a soft leather-like material, which keeps the ears comfortable even with the continues usage.

Like most of the over the head headphones, the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones can be used wirelessly (connects using Bluetooth 5.0) or one can also use a 3.5mm AUX cable that comes with the retail box.

A 400 mAh battery powers the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones, and the company claims that the headphones can last up to 20 hours if they are used at 80% volume, and it has a standard standby time of 200 hours. To charge the headphones from 0 to 100%, it takes around 120 minutes or 2 hours. In the real world sense, these headphones can play up to 300 songs on a single charge, wirelessly from a phone or computer.

As per the actual sound is concerned, the headphones come with a 40mm dynamic driver, which reproduces rich bass, and the overall design is made in such a way that the headphones simulate an experience similar to standing in the front row on a rock concert.

Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones currently available in India for Rs. 1,799 via Amazon India and Mi.com. The headphones come in two style - black finish with gold accent and black finish with a red accent.

What Do We Think About The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones

At least on paper, the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones looks like a great pair of over the head headphones, especially for bass enthusiasts and who likes to own an affordable pair of headphones with amazing battery life. If you are looking for headphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), then the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones are not the headphones you should consider, as these headphones do not support noise cancellation, instead, they offer a bit of noise isolation.

