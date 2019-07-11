Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones To Be Launched In India During Amazon Prime Day Sale News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is highly anticipated to launch the Redmi K20 series smartphones in India on July 17. Besides this, speculations have hinted that the company is gearing up to launch a few other products in the country. Now, an official teaser shared by the company has confirmed the imminent launch of a new pair of headphones.

Well, the Chinese brand has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that it will launch the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones in India. As per the teaser, the launch will happen on July 15, which is a couple of days ahead of the Redmi K20 launch.

The tweet from Xiaomi showed the design of the upcoming pair of headphones. Also, it reveals some key specifications of the Wireless Headphones as well. Notably, the launch of this product comes just a few weeks after the launch of the Mi Beard Trimmer and the crowdfunding of Mi Truck Builder.

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones, the teaser confirms that it will be launched on July 15 and will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. The launch of this smartphone coincides with Amazon Prime Days 2019 sale. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this new pair of wireless headphones.

When it comes to specifications, this pair of wireless headphones will have a 40mm Dynamic Driver and 20 hours of battery backup. The company touts that this headphones will be well suited for those who love deep bass as they will be able to feel every beat in the track.

Moreover, the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The design as seen in the teaser hints at a monotone finish with red and black colors. It also shows that there is enough padding around the ear cups and top.

Crowdfunding Of Mi Water TDS Tester

Besides the launch of a new pair of wireless headphones, Xiaomi will let the Mi Water TDS Tester on crowdfunding. It is claimed to detect TDS of up to 9990 in a few seconds of clicking a button. It is IPX6 certified and has a temperature sensor as well as two replaceable button cells. We can expect it to be in the country in the next few months.

What Else To Expect?

Xiaomi also teasing a few other products including the Mi Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Basic with a lightweight design, the Mi Rechargeable Lamp with 10 lumens brightness and a fast charger with support for 27W fast charging. From these teasers, we get to know that Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its portfolio of Mi ecosystem and IoT devices in the country.

