Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer With 40 Settings Launched In India For Rs. 1,199

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer in India, which is the first beard trimmer from the company with 42 different settings. The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer will be available in India via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon, and here is everything you need to know about the latest lifestyle product from Xiaomi India.

Design And Aesthetics

The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer comes in single color design (matt black) with a circular dial to control the settings and a power button to turn on or turn off the trimmer. There is a proprietary charging port at the bottom of the trimmer for recharging the built-in battery.

The retail package comes with 2 interchangeable combs, which can be used to get the desired setting on the trimmer. The blades are made using stainless steel and offer the advanced self-sharpening feature, which makes the trimmer last longer compared to a typical beard trimmer.

In the retail package, the Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer comes with 2 combs (small and large), travel pouch, brush, charging cable, and the trimmer itself.

Battery And Charging

Charging the trimmer for 5 minutes can offer up to 10 minutes of trimming time and a full charge can last up to 90 minutes, and to fully charge the trimmer, it takes 2 hours of charging time and the trimmer can also be used by connecting it to a power bank.

Additional Features

There is a dedicated travel lock mode, which prevents the trimmer from turning on by accidental touch. The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer is IPX7 rated, which means the trimmer can be washed using running water without any issues and trimmer will also work in wet conditions.

To turn on the travel lock, one needs to press the power button continuously for three seconds.

Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer is already available via Mi.com for Rs. 1,199, and the same will go on sale via Mi Home and Amazon from June 27 for Rs 1,199.

What Do We Think About the Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer?

For the asking price, the Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer is not the most affordable beard trimmer available in the country. However, it does look like the built quality of the product is top notch and is quite comparable to the similar offering from Philips and other established brands, which have been making beard trimmers from decades.

