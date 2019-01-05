Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 can charge your laptop: Officially launched for Rs 2000

Xiaomi is known for affordable smartphones and accessories. And now, the company has launched a new power bank, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with a whopping 20000 mAh capacity.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 is also the first power bank from the company with support for two-way ultra-fast charging and can also charge most of the laptops.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 here

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 will be available via mi.com from the 11th of January 2019. The power bank comes with a new black color with a price tag of 199 Yuan (Rs 2,015). The Mi Power Bank 3 is expected to launch in India in the upcoming weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 power rating

Input:

The power bank takes 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 45W power adapter

The power bank takes 6.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using an 18W power adapter (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0)

The power bank takes 11 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 10W (5V/2A) power adapter

The power bank does support 2-way ultra-fast charging (fast charging the power bank and fast charging a smartphone using one of the USB type C port).

Output:

On USB-A port, the power bank can offer 5V-2.4A (12W) / 9V-2A (18W) / 12V-1.5A (18W) power output

On USB-C port, the power bank can offer 5V-3A (15W) / 9V-3A (27W) / 12V-3A (36W) / 15V-3A (45W) / 20V-2A (40W)

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 unique features

Can charge a laptop via USB type C port (support for USB Type-C PD charging)

UV coated one-piece shell design with ceramic high-gloss process

LED indicators to indicate the battery percentage

List of laptops that can be charged with the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (A1706)

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 (A1706)

MacBook Pro 15-inch 2017 (A1707)

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (MLL42)

Macbook Pro 15-inch 2018

Macbook Pro 13-inch 2018

MacBook Pro 13-inch (A1708)

MacBook 13-inch (A1534)

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6" GTX Edition (171501-AQ)

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15.6" (171501-AF)

Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FC)

Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FF)

Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FB)

Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-01)

HP Spectre x360-13-w021tu

HP Spectre -13-af001

HP EliteBook Folio G1

Millet Laptop Air 13.3" (161301-EA

Millet Laptop Air 12.5" (161201-AA

ThinkPad New S2

ThinkPad T470 (1FCD)

ThinkPad X270

Dell XPS 13 9350

Dell XPS 13 9370

Dell Latitude 5480

Glory MagicBook

HUAWEI MateBook (HZ-W09)

HUAWEI MateBook X

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

HUAWEI MateBook E

ASUS Linghuan 3Pro (T303UA)

Google Pixelbook

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Samsung Chromebook Plus (XE513C24)