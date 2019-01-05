Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 can charge your laptop: Officially launched for Rs 2000

For Quick Alerts
Xiaomi is known for affordable smartphones and accessories. And now, the company has launched a new power bank, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with a whopping 20000 mAh capacity.
The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 is also the first power bank from the company with support for two-way ultra-fast charging and can also charge most of the laptops.
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 price and availability
The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 will be available via mi.com from the 11th of January 2019. The power bank comes with a new black color with a price tag of 199 Yuan (Rs 2,015). The Mi Power Bank 3 is expected to launch in India in the upcoming weeks.
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 power rating
Input:
- The power bank takes 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 45W power adapter
- The power bank takes 6.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using an 18W power adapter (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0)
- The power bank takes 11 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 10W (5V/2A) power adapter
- The power bank does support 2-way ultra-fast charging (fast charging the power bank and fast charging a smartphone using one of the USB type C port).
Output:
- On USB-A port, the power bank can offer 5V-2.4A (12W) / 9V-2A (18W) / 12V-1.5A (18W) power output
- On USB-C port, the power bank can offer 5V-3A (15W) / 9V-3A (27W) / 12V-3A (36W) / 15V-3A (45W) / 20V-2A (40W)
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 unique features
- Can charge a laptop via USB type C port (support for USB Type-C PD charging)
- UV coated one-piece shell design with ceramic high-gloss process
- LED indicators to indicate the battery percentage
List of laptops that can be charged with the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (A1706)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 (A1706)
- MacBook Pro 15-inch 2017 (A1707)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (MLL42)
- Macbook Pro 15-inch 2018
- Macbook Pro 13-inch 2018
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (A1708)
- MacBook 13-inch (A1534)
- Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6" GTX Edition (171501-AQ)
- Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15.6" (171501-AF)
- Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FC)
- Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FF)
- Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FB)
- Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-01)
- HP Spectre x360-13-w021tu
- HP Spectre -13-af001
- HP EliteBook Folio G1
- Millet Laptop Air 13.3" (161301-EA
- Millet Laptop Air 12.5" (161201-AA
- ThinkPad New S2
- ThinkPad T470 (1FCD)
- ThinkPad X270
- Dell XPS 13 9350
- Dell XPS 13 9370
- Dell Latitude 5480
- Glory MagicBook
- HUAWEI MateBook (HZ-W09)
- HUAWEI MateBook X
- HUAWEI MateBook X Pro
- HUAWEI MateBook E
- ASUS Linghuan 3Pro (T303UA)
- Google Pixelbook
- Razer Blade Stealth 13
- Samsung Chromebook Plus (XE513C24)
