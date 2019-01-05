ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 can charge your laptop: Officially launched for Rs 2000

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 comes with 20000 mAh capacity

    Xiaomi is known for affordable smartphones and accessories. And now, the company has launched a new power bank, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with a whopping 20000 mAh capacity.

    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 can charge your laptop: Officially launched

     

    The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 is also the first power bank from the company with support for two-way ultra-fast charging and can also charge most of the laptops.

    Buy the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 here

    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 price and availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 will be available via mi.com from the 11th of January 2019. The power bank comes with a new black color with a price tag of 199 Yuan (Rs 2,015). The Mi Power Bank 3 is expected to launch in India in the upcoming weeks.

    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 power rating

    Input: 

    • The power bank takes 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 45W power adapter
    • The power bank takes 6.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using an 18W power adapter (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0)
    • The power bank takes 11 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using a 10W (5V/2A) power adapter
    • The power bank does support 2-way ultra-fast charging (fast charging the power bank and fast charging a smartphone using one of the USB type C port).
    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 can charge your laptop: Officially launched

    Output:

    • On USB-A port, the power bank can offer 5V-2.4A (12W) / 9V-2A (18W) / 12V-1.5A (18W) power output
    • On USB-C port, the power bank can offer 5V-3A (15W) / 9V-3A (27W) / 12V-3A (36W) / 15V-3A (45W) / 20V-2A (40W)

    Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 unique features

    • Can charge a laptop via USB type C port (support for USB Type-C PD charging)
    • UV coated one-piece shell design with ceramic high-gloss process
    • LED indicators to indicate the battery percentage

    List of laptops that can be charged with the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3

    • MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (A1706)
    • MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 (A1706)
    • MacBook Pro 15-inch 2017 (A1707)
    • MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 (MLL42)
    • Macbook Pro 15-inch 2018
    • Macbook Pro 13-inch 2018
    • MacBook Pro 13-inch (A1708)
    • MacBook 13-inch (A1534)
    • Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6" GTX Edition (171501-AQ)
    • Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 15.6" (171501-AF)
    • Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FC)
    • Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FF)
    • Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-FB)
    • Xiaomi Mi laptop Air 13.3" (161301-01)
    • HP Spectre x360-13-w021tu
    • HP Spectre -13-af001
    • HP EliteBook Folio G1
    • Millet Laptop Air 13.3" (161301-EA
    • Millet Laptop Air 12.5" (161201-AA
    • ThinkPad New S2
    • ThinkPad T470 (1FCD)
    • ThinkPad X270
    • Dell XPS 13 9350
    • Dell XPS 13 9370
    • Dell Latitude 5480
    • Glory MagicBook
    • HUAWEI MateBook (HZ-W09)
    • HUAWEI MateBook X
    • HUAWEI MateBook X Pro
    • HUAWEI MateBook E
    • ASUS Linghuan 3Pro (T303UA)
    • Google Pixelbook
    • Razer Blade Stealth 13
    • Samsung Chromebook Plus (XE513C24)

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 7:45 [IST]
