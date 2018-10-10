Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red officially launched for Rs 899

Xiaomi is known for launching smartphones and accessories in RED color, and now, the company has launched new red colored 10000 mAh power bank in India. The Red color on the Xiaomi's 10000 mAh power bank is similar to the red colored Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i is a "made-in-India" product with a full metal unibody design (made using anodized aluminium alloy body) with support for two way fast charging.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red will be available in India from the 10th of August on Mi.com for Rs 899. Similarly, the Mi Power Bank 2i is also on offer (Black Edition) and available on Amazon for Rs 699.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red here

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red features and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red comes with a full metal unibody enclosure with 5.0V-2.0A / 9V-12A – 18W input and 5.0V / 2.0A, 9.0V / 2.0A and 12V / 1.5A – 15W output. The power bank takes 4.2 hours to charge from 0 to 100% using an 18W charger with a 93% conversion rate.

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Red has a single USB port for power output with a micro USB port for charging with a single button to activate low-power mode to charge devices like Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Bluetooth earphones, and Mi headset.

The Mi Power Bank 2iHeat-sensitive and temperature control mechanism ensures that Li-poly batteries and offer automatic protection to the motherboard and when a short circuit occurs. The power bank can also detect when the charger is inserted incorrectly and automatically stops charging and monitors output current and shuts off when current exceeds the maximum limit to protect the device.

The Mi Power Bank 2i Red weights 240grams with 147 x 71.2 x 14.2mm dimensions. Except for the difference in color, the Xiaomi Mi Band 2i offers similar features as of the standard Mi Power Bank 2i (Black Edition).