Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch Pegged For July 17

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are the flagship smartphones launched the brand. These devices were unveiled late in May in the company's home market in China and have been doing well in terms of sales. Ever since their debut, there were speculations regarding their launch in India. And, the company had also been teasing the same.

Now, there appears to be an official confirmation regarding when we can expect the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to be launched in India. As per a recent tweet posted by the Redmi India Twitter handle, it is confirmed that the India launch of these new smartphones will fall on July 17.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch Date

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were announced by the company in May. Within a few days of the global announcement, a tweet confirmed that the launch of these phones in India will fall in mid-July. However, there was no confirmation regarding a specific launch date of these Redmi smartphones. Now, the tweet from the company confirms that the launch will happen on July 17.

Mi fans, are you ready to take on the K? The #RedmiK20 & #RedmiK20Pro are all set to launch on 17th July 2019. Stay tuned to have your minds blown by the Flagship Killer 2.0 🥊 🥊 #BelieveTheHype

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/yD5xCkelZT — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 5, 2019

The tweet shared by the company as seen above teases the Redmi K20 series as Flagship Killer 2.0. This was known even before the global announcement as the company's India Head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the same soon after the unveiling of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Mi Pop 2019 Fan Event

Well, the Redmi K20 series India launch date coincides with the Mi Pop 2019 fan event. Xiaomi is hosting this event as a part of its fifth anniversary celebrations in the country. So, we can expect some special offers at the time of launch.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Expected Price In India

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come in multiple storage configurations. From the Chinese pricing of these smartphones, we can expect the Redmi K20 to be priced starting from Rs. 20,000 and the Redmi K20 Pro to be priced from Rs. 25,000 in the country.

What We Think About Redmi K20, K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be positioned in the affordable flagship market segment and compete against the likes of devices from Asus and OnePlus. Given the aggressive pricing strategy of Xiaomi, we can clearly say that these new flagship phones will be priced relatively lesser than rivals making them sell like hotcakes in the country.

