Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro – India Launch Pegged For Mid-July

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were announced last week at an event in the company's home market China. These smartphones have received immense demand from the consumer during the first sale in the country. Now, the launch date of these new Redmi K20 series smartphones in India has been confirmed.

This is not surprising as there were confirmations from the company that the Redmi K20 will be launched soon in India. And, it was teased that the Redmi flagship killer 2.0 will be launched in India as OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro rivals. However, Redmi fans have to wait for a considerable time to get their hands on these devices.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch

As per a recent tweet shared by Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be launched in India in the next six weeks. This means that the launch will happen sometime in mid-July. As of now, there is no other information regarding these smartphones and their availability and pricing details in the country. However, we can expect them to be launched at competitive price tags as it is the USP of Xiaomi devices.

Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! 📢 #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks! 🥊🥊



It's time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0! 🔥 RT 🔄 if you are excited about these amazing devices.#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/QN0JxH1osg — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 3, 2019

Expected Pricing In India

Redmi K20 has been launched in two storage configurations - the base variant with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 2,099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000).

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in four storage configurations. The base variant comes with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and is priced at 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000). The second variant has 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at 2,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000). The third one has 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and carries a price tag of 2,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,000). Finally, the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is available for 2,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000).

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rivals?

Given that these new Redmi K20 series smartphones are rivals of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro launched last month, we can expect these phones to be priced reasonably to make the competition tougher. This is evident as the Redmi K20 Pro has almost similar specifications as the OnePlus 7 Pro.