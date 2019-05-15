Redmi K20 India launch to happen soon: Is it the Poco F2? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Will the Redmi flagship coming soon to India be the Poco F2?

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is highly anticipated to unveil the Redmi 855 flagship smartphone, which uses a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Previous reports have suggested that the company will launch two smartphones allegedly dubbed Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Lately, there were reports that both the Redmi 855 flagship smartphones will be launched in India. However, there were no clear indication regarding when these smartphones will make their way into the country. Now, a tweet shared by the Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain hints that India launch of the Redmi K20 will happen very soon.

He did not share any details regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone such as its launch date in India. But the tweet revealed that it will be a flagship killer confirming the presence of a Snapdragon 855 SoC. We are yet to see if this will be the Poco F2 as speculated previously as the tweet mentions "Flagship Killer 2.0".

Congratulations @OnePlus team! 👏 There's a new flagship in town.



Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/wnqaLbUTSw — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 15, 2019

We have been coming across teasers regarding these phones for the past few weeks but it is only now that the India Head has revealed a seemingly official confirmation about the first Redmi smartphone with the most powerful Qualcomm chipset till date. From the tweet, we can expect the Redmi flagship smartphone to be priced competitively than the OnePlus flagships launched yesterday.

Redmi K20 expected specifications

Recently, a report revealed the alleged specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Redmi K20 could be launched with a 6.39-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is believed to flaunt triple rear cameras similar to the Mi 9 SE. This camera module is said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, a secondary 8MP camera and a third 13MP sensor. One of these is said to be a super wide-angle lens.

The device is believed to run Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10 beta. The Snapdragon 855 SoC is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, it is said to feature a 32MP selfie camera on board.