ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi 855 flagship could be launched globally as Poco F2, suggests leak

    Poco F2 could be one of the Redmi flagship smartphones pegged for May 13 launch.

    By
    |

    By now, it is known that Redmi is looking forward to unveil flagship smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Fresh information reveals that the company is in plans to launch not one but two flagship smartphones this month. The latest reports have also shed light on the RAM, storage and color variants of these smartphones.

    Redmi 855 flagship could be launched globally as Poco F2

     

    Redmi flagship smartphones details leak

    Going by the latest report, the Redmi flagship smartphones are likely to be launched in four storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Notably, this is the first time that a Redmi smartphone features 256GB storage space. Also, three color variants are expects - Carbon Fiber, Red and Blue. However, the pricing of these smartphones aren't out for now.

    Is it the Poco F2?

    The names of these upcoming Redmi smartphones are known for now. However, there are speculations that one of them could be the Redmi K20 Pro. In the meantime, one device was spotted at Singapore's IMDA certification database with the model number M1903F10G.

    Also, the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal tipped that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphones will have the model numbers M1903F10 and M1903F11. He noted that the model number of Poco F1 had E10 hinting that the one with F10 in its model number could be launched as Poco F2 in the global markets. If it turns out to be the Poco F2, then it will undoubtedly make use of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

     

    What to expect?

    From the existing reports, the Redmi flagship smartphones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC. This will be the first time a Redmi device will use the flagship chipset. Also, the Redmi 855 flagship is speculated to feature a FHD+ display of 6.39 inches without a notch. It is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

    For imaging, it is expected to come with triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens and a third sensor with a telephoto lens. The device is touted to last for two days with support for 27W fast charging. The other aspects that we know so far include NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    However, none of these details can be taken final and we need wait for an official confirmation. Given that the launch of the Redmi flagship is pegged for May 13, we can get better clarity then. Also, there are claims about a Redmi laptop in the making. 

    Source 1, 2

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue