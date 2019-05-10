Redmi 855 flagship could be launched globally as Poco F2, suggests leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Poco F2 could be one of the Redmi flagship smartphones pegged for May 13 launch.

By now, it is known that Redmi is looking forward to unveil flagship smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Fresh information reveals that the company is in plans to launch not one but two flagship smartphones this month. The latest reports have also shed light on the RAM, storage and color variants of these smartphones.

Redmi flagship smartphones details leak

Going by the latest report, the Redmi flagship smartphones are likely to be launched in four storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Notably, this is the first time that a Redmi smartphone features 256GB storage space. Also, three color variants are expects - Carbon Fiber, Red and Blue. However, the pricing of these smartphones aren't out for now.

Is it the Poco F2?

The names of these upcoming Redmi smartphones are known for now. However, there are speculations that one of them could be the Redmi K20 Pro. In the meantime, one device was spotted at Singapore's IMDA certification database with the model number M1903F10G.

BTW M1903F10 and M1903F11 (POCO F1 was E10!) are two models of the upcoming Redmi Flagship. One of them recently appeared on a Certification website. https://t.co/Cox2TVpu4h pic.twitter.com/HusbEZNX3w — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 9, 2019

Also, the popular Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal tipped that the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphones will have the model numbers M1903F10 and M1903F11. He noted that the model number of Poco F1 had E10 hinting that the one with F10 in its model number could be launched as Poco F2 in the global markets. If it turns out to be the Poco F2, then it will undoubtedly make use of the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

What to expect?

From the existing reports, the Redmi flagship smartphones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC. This will be the first time a Redmi device will use the flagship chipset. Also, the Redmi 855 flagship is speculated to feature a FHD+ display of 6.39 inches without a notch. It is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

For imaging, it is expected to come with triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens and a third sensor with a telephoto lens. The device is touted to last for two days with support for 27W fast charging. The other aspects that we know so far include NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, none of these details can be taken final and we need wait for an official confirmation. Given that the launch of the Redmi flagship is pegged for May 13, we can get better clarity then. Also, there are claims about a Redmi laptop in the making.

