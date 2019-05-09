Redmi flagship smartphone confirmed to offer 2 days battery life News oi-Vivek The Redmi flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

What if I tell you that, Redmi, the sub smartphone brand from Xiaomi is all set to launch a flagship smartphone of our dreams. A smartphone that costs less, and offers all the premium features that one might expect from a flagship smartphone, which usually costs a bomb.

Redmi smartphone brand's General Manager, Lu Weibing has teased the launch of the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone, boasting some of the features offered by the device.

According to the latest post by Lu Weibing, the upcoming Redmi smartphone still has 47% of battery, almost at the end of the day (10:27 PM), which hints that the forthcoming Redmi flagship smartphone will offer a two-day battery life on a single charge.

In-display fingerprint sensor

The screenshot of the home screen does confirm that the Redmi flagship will possess an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the device will use an OLED display, which makes it the second Redmi smartphone to feature OLED screen.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone is running on MIUI 10, probably, based on Android 9 Pie OS. As per the earlier leaks, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage on the base variant.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera, a telephoto lens, and a super wide-angle lens, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone.