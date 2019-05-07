Redmi 855 flagship could be announced on May 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 855 flagship launch likely to happen next week.

Redmi 855 flagship smartphone is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day revealing some of its details. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be announced in the coming days. However, the name of the device is yet to be revealed by the company.

Xiaomi's Tang Mu has taken to Weibo to reveal that the company is hosting a press event on May 13. the executive will announce something under the "one more thing" segment but the Redmi flagship name is not checked.

In the comments section of one of his posts on Weibo, the executive revealed that Xiaomi will host an event on May 13 in the country. We can expect a smartphone as he is the general manager of smart hardware at Xiaomi.

Redmi 855 flagship expected

Mu did not provide any specific details of the upcoming launch but speculations make us believe that the Redmi flagship could be announced at the event. Previously, the company's Lu Weibing and Lei Jun have been teasing this upcoming smartphone shedding light on its features.

From the official teasers, we believe that the device will get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC for the first time in the Redmi series. Also, it will feature a super wide-angle lens at its rear.

Redmi flagship leaked specs

One of the recent leaks showed the protective film alleged to be that of the Redmi flagship. It hinted that the smartphone will be called Redmi K20 Pro and feature a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It was also tipped to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a run a MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. However, the leaks have hinted at 256GB storage space for the first time on a Redmi smartphone.

Going by the previously leaked specifications, this flagship smartphone is believed to feature triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 13MP third camera sensor. Also, it is said to bestow a 32MP selfie camera but it remains to be seen if it will be a pop-up camera module. Also, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack was hinted by one of the leaked images.

If the May 13 launch date for the Redmi flagship smartphone turns out to be true, it is sure to give a tough fight to the Realme X, which is a flagship smartphone slated for May 15 launch in China.