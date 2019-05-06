Redmi 855 flagship to feature whopping storage that you wouldn’t imagine News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 855 flagship might have double the storage capacity than any other Redmi phone.

Recently, numerous reports regarding the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone have been hitting the headlines. Initially, it was referred to as Redmi X but the General Manager Lie Weibing denied these reports. While its official name remains unknown, a few other details have surfaced online.

As per the screenshots supposed to be from the upcoming Redmi 855 flagship shared by a Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via ITHome, the device could be codenamed "Raphael". Notably, this isn't the first time that we are coming across this codename.

Redmi flagship specs leak

Going by the one of the leaked screenshots, the upcoming smartphone in the Redmi brand is likely to feature 256GB of storage space, which is something that we have never seen on any Redmi phones launched till date. Of course, we can expect other storage options as well. And, it is likely to run a beta version of the MIUI 10 custom ROM.

The other leaked screenshot as seen above shows that the Redmi 855 flagship will have a GPU overclocking feature. However, it is something that might be present for the beta users while the stable version of the custom ROM might not let users access this feature.

Redmi 855 flagship details

Back in March, the alleged codenames of a few upcoming Xiaomi smartphones were revealed online. All these smartphones were speculated to get the power from the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is said that one of these devices is the "Raphael" and the others are touted to be "Cepheus" and "Andromeda", the codenames of Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G respectively.

Two upcoming Xiaomi flagships

These are not the only devices that the Chinese company is making for now. Recent claims suggested that there are two Snapdragon 855 smartphones in the making with the codenames "Davinci" and "Raphael". And, both these phones are said to be headed to India with a pop-up selfie camera.

As of now, there is no word regarding when Redmi flagship smartphones might be launched while there are claims that we can witness the launch this month. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming days for better clarity.

The Realme X flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and pop-up selfie camera is slated to be launched on May 15 in China. So, this Redmi 855 flagship could be a tough challenger to the Realme flagship with similar specifications and design.