Redmi flagship smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased

Redmi smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC to have a pop-up selfie camera, claims a fresh teaser.

Redmi is highly anticipated to unveil its flagship smartphone, which uses the Snapdragon 855 SoC. While there is no clarity regarding when this device will be announced, the company appears to have teased this smartphone revealing the most debated feature.

Over the weekend, the official Redmi Weibo handle has shared a teaser showing the Redmi flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The new video teaser showcases the "Avengers: Endgame" movie and some images of the recently launched Redmi phones. At the end of the video teaser, an unannounced Redmi phone with a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display is seen.

Furthermore, the company uses the term 'flagship' to tease this device hinting that it could be the Redmi 855 flagship smartphone. However, there are claims that this could be another Redmi device as the company's General Manger Lu Weibing previously claimed that the device might not arrive with a pop-up selfie camera.

Upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone

Word is that the Redmi flagship smartphone will use the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The device is believed to arrive with triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 13MP third camera sensor.

From the previous teasers and images shared by the company, we can expect this device to arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 6.39-inch display and support for NFC connectivity. Now, the presence of the pop-up selfie camera has been seemingly confirmed by the company but there are speculations that it will have a punch-hole display.

Moreover, there are claims that the company could be working on two Snapdragon 855 SoC smartphones. If this claim turns out to be true, then we can expect one to have pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display and the other one to have a punch-hole display to house the front camera. But this remains to be seen.

Snapdragon 730 powered smartphone

Furthermore, Redmi is also prepping a smartphone with the Snapdragon 730 SoC. This one is likely to have a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras as the flagship smartphone in the making. This device was recently teased by the Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain hinting that it will be launched soon.