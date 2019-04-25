Redmi 855 flagship massive leak: Key specifications are out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC could be launched in May or June.

After getting separated from the brand company, Redmi is speculated to be working on a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Redmi 855 flagship smartphone is constantly hitting the rumor mills revealing some of its details. The leaked images and teasers have been showing the design of this smartphone but its specifications were not known.

Now, a tipster has taken to Weibo (via Slashleaks) to reveal the key specifications of this upcoming Redmi smartphone. However, it does not reveal the type of display that the phone will feature - if it will have a notch or a punch-hole design.

Redmi 855 flagship specs leak

Going by the same, the Redmi 855 flagship will arrive with a 6.39-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is believed to carry the model number SM8150. The leak further reveals that the Redmi 855 flagship smartphone will get the power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC as claimed previously. And, this processor is said to be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, this smartphone is likely to flaunt a 32MP selfie camera. While the previous reports tipped that there will be a pop-up camera at the front, the company's general manager clarified that there will be no such camera mechanism. At its rear, speculations point out that there will be three camera sensors - a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 13MP third sensor. No other information other than these aspects have been divulged by the recent leak.

Other features

The Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has been revealed some features of this smartphone. Going by the same, the Redmi flagship will support NFC, feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a high screen-to-body ratio. We can expect it to feature an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are speculations that this smartphone might be announced in May or June.