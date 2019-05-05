Xiaomi Redmi X confirmed to feature ultrawide camera and 3.5mm audio jack: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device will also support NFC connectivity.

Xiaomi has stormed the budget smartphone segment with the launch of Redmi Note 7 smartphone series earlier this year. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has been the most hyped smartphone which offers a 48MP camera sensor for an affordable price tag. Following the launch of Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi introduced two more budget smartphones, the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. Both the devices were launched recently and have been doing good in the market. Now, the company is working on a premium Redmi smartphone which has been leaked a number of times online.

The Chinese tech giant itself has suggested its upcoming Redmi X flagship smartphone. The top-of-the-line device is expected to run on Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be powering most of the flagships this year. There is another leak surrounding the Redmi X spotted online that suggests the camera and some other features of the device.

The upcoming Redmi X is said to make use of an ultra-wide camera sensor for imaging. Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi had mentioned this to a user while he was replying to his comment on his Weibo account, cites a report from MyDrivers. Weibing did not mention the specifications of the camera in his reply. However, the recent leaks have pointed at a triple lens primary camera setup.

Some of the other features which the Redmi X is said to offer to include support for NFC. The device will also retain a 3.5mm audio port for wired headphones connectivity. It is worth noting the fact that Xiaomi has already indicated that Redmi X might not be the name of the device. This was officially confirmed by Weibing a few days ago. He further suggested that the device will be launched with a better name. It remains to be seen what moniker the upcoming device will carry. We will keep you updated with the latest information on Redmi's next flagship smartphone, so, stay tuned with us.

via