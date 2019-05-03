Xiaomi MIUI 10.9.5.1 update to be rolled out soon: Here’s what to expect

ENGLISH

    Xiaomi is constantly improving its latest iteration of custom ROM with latest features. MIUI 10 is receiving notable features and improvements that will enrich the overall user experience. Lately, the company announced the new MIUI 10.9.5.1 Developer build and packs new features as well as enhancements. This version of the custom ROM is available for the company's flagship Mi 9 and a few other devices for now.

    Xiaomi MIUI 10.9.5.1 update to be rolled out soon

     

    One of the previous updates improved the persistent lockscreen feature letting it show notification details following the verification of face data. However, it was limited to either display full information or wrap the entire content. This improvement lets users receive notification details quickly.

    MIUI 10.9.5.1 changelog

    Besides the persistent lockscreen feature, the lockscreen clock customization settings were rolled out as a part of the latest MIUI build. It lets users customize the clock orientation as per their preference and some available options are left aligned, centered and vertical positions. Also, the clock UI has received design changes.

    As per XDA Developers, the latest build of MIUI 10 will bring features such as screen swipe gestures, Kid space and more. The gesture controls will let users perform various activities such as expanding the notification bar, turning off the display and opening an app. Child mode will make a comeback to MIUI, shows a part of the extracted code. It will let parents or users impose a limit on the app usage by choosing the child profile. We can also expect other changes to be rolled out as a part of the upcoming Child mode or Kid space feature.

    As of now, the update has not be rolled out to any device and it is challenging to figure out the changes. However, we need to wait for an official announcement from the company to know more about the MIUI 10.9.5.1 developer build. Notably, it is limited to users of Xiaomi devices in China for now.

     

    A Xiaomi executive recently revealed the MIUI 11 features but it remains to be known when the official announcement and rollout of the same will happen as the company is till focusing on the MIUI 10 update.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
