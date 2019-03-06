Upcoming Xiaomi MIUI 11 and MIUI 10 features confirmed

ENGLISH

    Xiaomi has been quite consistent in optimizing the MIUI custom ROM and the overall user experience for its users. Now, the company is all set to add new features to the MIUI 10 custom ROM. It has taken to its official MIUI forum to confirm the upcoming features that will be rolled out to this iteration of the custom ROM soon.

    Besides this, the company has also listed the numerous features that the Xiaomi devices will get with the future updates of MIUI. While some of these features are likely to be rolled out soon to the MIUI 10 custom ROM, some other features are all set to be rolled out to the next iteration of the custom ROM that was announced recently - MIUI 11.

    Upcoming MIUI features

    Going by the official forum post by Xiaomi, the MIUI users will get a slew of new features such as enhanced Dolby effects, system-wide Dark mode, an option to adjust the display size and font and an ability to lock apps with face or fingerprint. There are plans to add aspects such as a dedicated child mode and the ability to delete the APK file after the installation of the app.

    One of the new features is the display of the battery charging status on the information screen. Also, there is a feature to wake up the screen just with voice commands. The other aspects are the ability to crop photos in the tall 18:9 aspect ratio, to refresh the unlock screen and stereo Bluetooth support for games. There is a driving mode with support QQ message broadcast, screen brightness shortcut and emergency contacts display on the lock screen.

    Spotted by GizChina, the post also confirms that the development of these new features has already been completed and there is a possibility to witness these offerings to be rolled out as a part of the upcoming MIUI 10 update.

     

    Well, some of these features have already been rolled out to the Chinese users as a part of the update. This way, it becomes easier for the company to rollout these aspects for global users.

