    MIUI 10 global beta update gets Game Booster and Persistent lock screen features

    MIUI 10 global beta update 9.2.28’s partial changelog has been out.

    By
    |

    The upcoming iteration of MIUI 10 global beta with the version 9.2.28 is speculated to arrive with new features such as Game Booster and Persistent lock screen. Though the complete changelog remains to be known, the Administrator of the official MIUI forum has shared a partial view of the same revealing the addition of these new features.

    MIUI 10 global beta update gets two new features

     

    MIUI 10 Game Booster feature

    Game Booster is the updated version of Game Turbo. It comes with several new features such as eye protection mode, automatic brightness and gesture screenshot while gaming. Also, there is an optimization function meant for the game toolbox. Notably, these new gaming-related features will let Xiaomi smartphone users stay tuned to the settings without leaving the game.

    Persistent lock screen feature

    The other notable feature, which is a part of the MIUI 10 global beta ROM 9.2.28 is persistent lock screen. This one can be considered a part of the Face Unlock feature. What it does is block users from viewing the content on the lock screen. If Xiaomi users have unlocked their device with Face Unlock, then have to unlock with a button and it so that the face is avoided from being framed for viewing the notifications. With the persistent lock screen feature, it is possible to either unlock the device immediately or stay in the unlock screen to take a look at the notifications. It is also possible to enter the home screen easily with an upward swipe.

    MIUI 10 announced

    Back in February, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 11. This latest iteration of the custom ROM will be rolled out to most devices running MIUI 10. And, the dated Redmi Note 3 will not get this new custom ROM update. MIUI 10 comes with a new style of user interface and a redesigned notification shade with additional customizations. It will be rolled out for beta testing and the stable update might be made available sometime in the third quarter of this year.

     

