Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30 update starts rolling out to eligible devices

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM to the compatible devices. This comes soon after the rollout of the first stable version of the update in China. After three months of its announcement, the MIUI 10 stable version was rolled out to the yesteryear flagship - the Mi 6 in China last week. However, the Xiaomi devices in the global market have just started getting the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30.

In a recent development, the company suspended the rollout of the previous version of the update as there were major bugs. The latest global beta version is touted to bring fixes to these bugs along with system optimizations.

Changelog of MIUI Global Beta 8.8.30

Xiaomi has taken to the official MIUI forum to announce the rollout of the latest version of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new version 8.8.30 comes with a handful of developments. Though the update is a minor one, it fixes a major issue. Well, this version of the update comes with a fix to the double notifications on WhatsApp and Telegram messages. The company earlier acknowledged the issue and has brought the fix now.

When it comes to the security features, the issue in the MIUI Security app has been fixed. Some users of the Redmi 5 Plus claimed that the text in the scan tool was not displayed completely. This has also been fixed. And, the Cleaner app issue that users to create a home page shortcut on every use has also been fixed. The Mi Mix 2S users will no longer see shadows around the numbers as soon as they update to this variant.

Compatible devices

According to the official forum post, a slew of 25 devices will be compatible with the update. The list of supported devices include the Mi 6, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 5A/Note 5A Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S/3X.

How to get MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30 update

Notably, you should use any of these compatible devices that is registered for the beta program. You can also check for the same manually from Settings → About Phone → System Updates → Check for updates. If your device runs the MIUI 9 global beta ROM, you will get the update directly taking it to the stable version only when the same is made available by the company.