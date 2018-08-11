Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update halted

Xiaomi has announced that it is suspending the rollout of the MIUI 10 global beta ROM 8.8.9. The company cites that there are some major bugs in the Dual Apps feature. It looks like it is a temporary suspension and that the update will be rolled out once again as soon as the company comes with a fix to the issue. However, it remains to be known when exactly the update will be rolled out again.

Xiaomi took to the official MIUI forum to announce the suspension of the MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update. The post states that the developers are fixing the issue and thanks users for understanding the issue and their support. The update will also bring a fix to the music player UI on the lock screen of the Xiaomi smartphones that run Android Oreo.

MIUI global beta 8.8.9 update

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will roll out the MIUI 10 global beta ROM 8.8.9 version. The update was followed up the MIUI global beta 8.8.2 update that was rolled out. The update is claimed to focus more on the performance optimizations and bug fixes.

As of now, over 20 Xiaomi devices have been updated to MIUI 10 beta. And, some devices started receiving the update before it was suspended.

Changelog and fixes

When it comes to the changelog, Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update will fix many bugs addressing the issues with notification sounds in dual WhatsApp, cases where double notifications are shown for one message received on WhatsApp and Telegram and notification font. The Russian users have reported that the devices' security will stop working while charging and the latest update is said to come with a fix to the same.

In the Redmi 3S, the update resolves the issue of missing apps and the System UI crash when Bluetooth is disconnected. The other notable fix is the issue of blank toggles that appear in the notification shade on the eligible phones.

Given that the update's rollout will start resume soon, we can expect the company to fix the issue with dual apps soon.