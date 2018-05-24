ENGLISH

Xiaomi smartphones that are getting Android Oreo update: Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1 and more

By:

Xiaomi smartphones have a huge fan base in India and global market. The company's handsets offer best-in-class specifications and reliable performance at affordable price-point.

Xiaomi smartphones that are getting Android Oreo update

Xiaomi's handsets run on company's in-house custom skin- MIUI, which is one of the best Android skin we have in market. However, Xiaomi often fails to push the latest Android update on time, which is a little setback.

Nevertheless, the company's recent handsets- Redmi Note 5, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, etc. are now ready to receive the latest Android Oreo update. Let's check out the full list here.

Xiaomi Mi 6

Key Specs

  • 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Splash resistant
  • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Key Specs

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Redmi 4A

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 550 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 12MP rear camera andsecondary 12MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
  • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
