Flipkart Apple Week Sale: Discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more Apple devices

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with another edition of its Apple Week. As a part of the sale many Apple products will be available at a discounted price. The lineup will include iPhones, Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products.
The sale will run starting May 21 to May 27. Users will also be able to purchase the AirPods and Apple TV at a trimmed price. Flipkart will be offering a guaranteed buyback up to 50 percent on select iPhone models.
Consumers will also get up to Rs 10,000 cashback on purchase of select products using the ICICI Bank credit card EMI schemes. So if you don't have enough time to scroll through all the deal, here are the best bargains you can get on the iPhones.
3% off on Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
5% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
30% off on Apple iPhone SE
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
7% off on Apple iPhone 8
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
18% off on Apple iPhone 6
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
4% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
20% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
15% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
1% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery