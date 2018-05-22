Best high-end Android Oreo smartphones to buy in India

Google has its own arsenal of software that powers the pieces of hardware developed by several OEMs. The Android Nougat has been the most popular of the operating systems. But, the Android Oreo is the most advanced in terms of functionality.

The OS isn't available on most of the smartphones as only 0.7 percent of the smartphones use this OS. Mostly, the Android Oreo can be found on top-end flagship smartphones, and sometimes on the mid-range smartphones.

As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.

The lineup includes smartphones such as Honor 10, OnePlus 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, HTC U11 Plus. So, if you are planning to get your hands on a smartphone with Android Oreo, here's something that might help.

Honor 10 Best Price of Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OnePlus 6 128GB Best Price of OnePlus 6 128GB

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging