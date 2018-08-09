Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update coming soon

Xiaomi's latest custom ROM MIUI 10 beta has been around since June this year. The company assured that the stable version of the update will be available by September. As we are just a few weeks from the rollout of the stable MIUI 10 update, it looks like the company appears to be heading forward to the same with swift beta updates.

Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.2 last week. The update brought in an array of performance optimizations and bug fixes to the devices. Within a week, the company has come up with the next iteration of the custom ROM. Well, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update that emphasizes more on optimizations and bug fixes.

MIUI 10 8.8.9 update changelog

According to the official MIUI forum, Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update is claimed to fix many bugs addressing the issues with notification sounds in dual WhatsApp, cases where double notifications are shown for one message received on WhatsApp and Telegram and notification font. The Russian users have reported that the devices' security will stop working while charging and the latest update is said to come with a fix to the same.

As of now, over 20 Xiaomi devices have been updated to MIUI 10 beta. But none of these devices have received the MIUI 10 beta 8.8.9. We can expect the OTA update to be rolled out soon.

MIUI 10 update to third batch devices

Yesterday, we came across a report that the third batch of Xiaomi devices has received the MIUI 10 global beta update. The third batch of the devices includes the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Mi 4 and other devices those were launched at least 2 to 3 years back. This makes the users of old smartphones get a chance to experience the new features.

This latest version of the MIUI 10 global beta update is said to bring about new features and improvements. The update will be focused on AI and deep learning to offer a better overall experience to the users. Also, it will focus on system optimizations that will offer a smooth overall experience to the users.