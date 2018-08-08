MIUI 10 rolled out to third batch of Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi MIUI 10, the latest version of the custom UI has already been rolled out to a slew of devices in two batches. Now, the third batch of devices has started getting the update. The company has started seeding the MIUI 10 global beta 10 to the smartphones in the third batch starting Tuesday.

Notably, the third batch of MIUI 10 update includes devices such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Mi 4 and other smartphones. This way, users of the previous generation smartphones also get to experience the latest features and improvements introduced as a part of MIUI 10. Some of the supported models in the third batch include devices those were launched 3 to 4 years back.

MIUI 10 new features

According to the official changelog, the rollout of the MIUI 10 global beta update will bring many new features and improvements including deep learning and AI. With the same, MIUI 10 determines those apps that are frequently used and keep the same pre-loaded in the background. This way, users can open the frequently used apps instantly without any load time.

In addition to the same, MIUI 10 focuses on optimizing the system operation so that the overall experience is smooth while sliding through the screen and performing gestures. MIUI 10 brings full-screen gestures that replace the virtual buttons seen before.

MIUI 10 has a notification shade that is redesigned completely and looks cleaner now. The Recent Apps screen appears to be revamped and the apps are seen in a double-column and vertically scrollable list. Users can stay updated with the latest trends using the latest iteration of the custom UI.

LDAC functionality

Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 10 global beta 8.7.5 to an array of devices. This update brought in the LDAC functionality for Bluetooth. This technology enables better audio quality over Bluetooth-enabled headphones/earphones. It is an improvement to the audio quality rendered by Qualcomm aptX HD. The new update also adds a trending music videos section in the Mi Music app, which is limited to the Indian market.

Meantime, if you have any of these Xiaomi smartphones listed above, do check if the MIUI 10 update has been rolled out and update to the same to enjoy the new features and get a better user experience.