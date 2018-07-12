Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.5 won’t let you downgrade to an older ROM

Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 in May and the Global ROM was introduced along with the Redmi Y2 in India. Over 20 Xiaomi devices are slated to get the update to the latest iteration of the custom ROM. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro were the among the first set of devices to receive the MIUI 10 Global Beta update a few days back.

Ever since the rollout of the update, the users of these phones were able to switch between ROMs. To be specific, the users were able to downgrade to the older version if they didn't like the latest version. Now, it looks like this will come to a halt.

Anti-rollback feature

According to Xiaomi's MIUI forum, the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro units running MIUI 10 beta 8.7.5 ROM cannot downgrade to the previous version. This anti-rollback facility will also affect the future updates meant for these devices, be it stable or beta. Eventually, from now on, the users of these phones cannot downgrade to an earlier MIUI ROM.

Why this change?

Xiaomi states that it has brought in the anti-rollback feature in order to maintain system stability and ensure the device's security. Those users who proceed forcefully will have their devices bricked. To put in simpler words, once you receive the MIUI 10 beta 8.7.5 on your smartphone, there's no going back. If you want to stick to a previous version, then you shouldn't install MIUI 10 beta 8.7.5 or above updates.

Changes expected

This decision is likely to affect the user experience as the company doesn't have a great record of offering updates free from bugs. Recently, the Xiaomi Mi A1 updates were suspended and rolled out again. If the company does not provide a rollback option for the users to downgrade to an older version of the ROM, then there are chances for the user experience to be ruined.

Given that the downgrading option is not valid anymore, we suggest Xiaomi users not to update to MIUI 10 Global beta 8.7.5 in haste as the beta update could be plagued by bugs.